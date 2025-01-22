Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,771,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,465,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,894 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21,069.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,173,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $598,391,000 after buying an additional 3,158,153 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 505.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,908,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $359,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,413 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 206.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,444,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,247,000 after acquiring an additional 973,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,322,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,181,801,000 after acquiring an additional 898,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $187.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.30 and its 200 day moving average is $174.30. The stock has a market cap of $202.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric has a 52-week low of $101.16 and a 52-week high of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. This represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research upped their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Electric

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.