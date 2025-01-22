Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $515.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Tesla from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.94.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.6 %

TSLA opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

