100 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Bought by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 177.5% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.98 per share, with a total value of $273,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,176.66. This represents a 12.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,510.80. This trade represents a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $337.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on FedEx from $325.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $321.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.61.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $275.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $234.45 and a one year high of $313.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.19 and a 200 day moving average of $283.74.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

