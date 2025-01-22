Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,036 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,907 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.17.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $176.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.93 and a 52 week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($1.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

In related news, Director Mark Lawrence Plaumann sold 1,150 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $208,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $852,872. This trade represents a 19.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

