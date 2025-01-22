Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 3,460 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 61 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 5.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in ASML by 21.2% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 80 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in ASML by 46.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $955.50.

ASML Stock Up 0.9 %

ASML stock opened at $763.00 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $708.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $793.15.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

