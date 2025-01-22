HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,308 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 204,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Compass Point lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.24 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,962,330 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.21%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

