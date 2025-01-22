JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,052 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,509,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 52.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 86,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,516 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

