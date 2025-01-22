941 Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 76.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $800,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total value of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Macquarie increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RCL stock opened at $243.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.10 and a 12-month high of $258.70. The firm has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.61%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.