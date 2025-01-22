City Holding Co. Has $16.62 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

City Holding Co. trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.4% of City Holding Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,946,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $641.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $651.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.55, for a total value of $571,552.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,010 shares in the company, valued at $20,215,915.50. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 35,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.85, for a total value of $22,050,105.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 531,190 shares of company stock worth $322,938,501. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.6 %

META opened at $616.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.16 and a 52 week high of $638.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $598.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $558.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.84. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $40.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 9.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.