LVW Advisors LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,884,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,862 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,013,000. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $356.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

