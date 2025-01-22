Morgan Stanley Cuts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $100.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.72.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $84.54 on Tuesday. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.29 and a 12 month high of $103.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.27%.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 69,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.46, for a total value of $6,049,258.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,442.20. This trade represents a 42.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,164,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $636,840,000 after buying an additional 241,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,980 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $499,954,000 after buying an additional 120,185 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,440,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,374,000 after buying an additional 62,452 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,151 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $143,396,000 after buying an additional 44,693 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $116,252,000 after buying an additional 491,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

