Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $431,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 212,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 128.0% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 263,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,138,000 after purchasing an additional 147,747 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. China Renaissance raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.15.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

GOOGL stock opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.66 and a 1-year high of $202.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $3,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,084,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,672,512.16. The trade was a 1.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $234,331.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,745.58. This represents a 4.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,368,654. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

