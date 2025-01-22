Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 120.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 492,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 418,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,797,000 after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 296,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,311,000 after buying an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 342,723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $981,929,000 after buying an additional 233,052 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,686.41 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The company has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5,049.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,391.39.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,590.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,997.64.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

