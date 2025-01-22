Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 684 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,720,000 after buying an additional 263,021 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $174.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.08. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

