Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 40.2% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $61.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

