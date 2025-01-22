Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 319.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,465,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $491,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWN opened at $169.40 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.75 and a 52-week high of $183.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

