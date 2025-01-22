SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 87.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

SLYV stock opened at $90.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.84. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $75.79 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.