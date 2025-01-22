Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 67 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $410,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,206.03, for a total transaction of $150,753.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,070.25. This represents a 15.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 9,577 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,117.84, for a total transaction of $10,705,553.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,379 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,021.36. This represents a 68.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,406 shares of company stock worth $11,634,643. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,018.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $925.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.56.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $1,120.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,129.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1,055.51. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $865.50 and a one year high of $1,227.66.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 51.78% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.97 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

