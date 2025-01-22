Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.59.

Corteva Trading Up 1.3 %

CTVA opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $64.20.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.