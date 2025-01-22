HB Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 188.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.67 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.54.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.05. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

