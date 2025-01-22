Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 167 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Constellation Brands by 6.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Insider Activity

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,736,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,589,044. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,172 shares of company stock worth $16,778,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $182.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.51 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.60%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

