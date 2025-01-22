Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 205,108.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 248,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,506,000 after buying an additional 248,181 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 18.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,665,000 after acquiring an additional 137,564 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 349,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,525,000 after acquiring an additional 120,922 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 352.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 94,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 73,336 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,241.00.

MELI stock opened at $1,834.51 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,324.99 and a 1-year high of $2,161.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,851.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,909.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total transaction of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

