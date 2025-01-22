Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 79.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 65.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,251,000 after purchasing an additional 115,757 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $181.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 504.27, a P/E/G ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 1.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $209.15.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 189,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,420,684.92. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.91, for a total transaction of $251,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,182,296.30. This represents a 0.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,606 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,309. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

