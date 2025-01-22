HB Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 151.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in Sanofi by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SNY opened at $51.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.15. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

