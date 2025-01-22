Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth about $46,168,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 500,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,569,000 after buying an additional 127,874 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 537,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,296,000 after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 650,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,099,000 after buying an additional 107,849 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 24.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 507,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,912,000 after acquiring an additional 101,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:J opened at $141.26 on Wednesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.39 and a 12-month high of $150.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.11.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

