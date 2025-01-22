Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in IQVIA by 74.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $205.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

