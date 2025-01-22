Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.55.

Danaher Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $225.42 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.50.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.