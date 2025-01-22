LVW Advisors LLC Sells 367 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.62.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.61 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.16 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 25.43%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

