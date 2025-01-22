Diversify Wealth Management LLC Takes $879,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP stock opened at $182.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $155.79 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.