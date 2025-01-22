Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 645 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,513,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Tesla by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total value of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 621,886 shares of company stock worth $213,451,751 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.94.

Tesla stock opened at $424.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.18, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. Tesla’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

