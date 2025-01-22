Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $320,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,219,000 after buying an additional 1,267,571 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 176.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,041,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,804,000 after purchasing an additional 665,180 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,874,000 after purchasing an additional 357,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,903,000 after purchasing an additional 344,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,662,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,872,000 after buying an additional 341,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $120.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.60 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.22%.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.92 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

