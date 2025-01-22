Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 15,807 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.25 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Green acquired 5,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $74,661.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 178,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,553.49. This trade represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

ABR opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.22. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.64%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.41%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

