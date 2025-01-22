Hall Laurie J Trustee Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.6% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $888,000. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 112,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.27.

In related news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.11. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $356.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.78%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

