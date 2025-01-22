Insider Selling: Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.
- On Monday, January 20th, Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$241,600.00.
Shares of AYA stock opened at C$11.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
