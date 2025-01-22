Insider Selling: Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.

Alex Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

On Monday, January 20th, Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$241,600.00.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$11.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYA. Desjardins upgraded Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark downgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aya Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

Get Our Latest Report on AYA

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.