Alex Ball Sells 20,000 Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$241,600.00.
Alex Ball also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Alex Ball sold 30,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance
Shares of AYA stock opened at C$11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.66. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
