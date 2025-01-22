Alex Ball Sells 20,000 Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Stock

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$241,600.00.

Alex Ball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Alex Ball sold 30,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.66. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.40 and a 52 week high of C$19.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on AYA shares. CIBC set a C$24.00 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Desjardins raised Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cormark downgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.50.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

