Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Senior Officer Sells C$87,865.75 in Stock

Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gordana Vicentijevic sold 10,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$87,865.75.

Gordana Vicentijevic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Gordana Vicentijevic sold 7,000 shares of Equinox Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.67, for a total value of C$53,690.00.

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EQX opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQX has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.80 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

