Brandon Seibel Sells 12,500 Shares of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORA) Stock

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2025

VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (TSE:FORAGet Free Report) Senior Officer Brandon Seibel sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$137,500.00.

TSE:FORA opened at C$11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$219.72 million, a P/E ratio of 168.57 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.07. VerticalScope Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.01 and a 52 week high of C$11.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FORA shares. CIBC increased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of VerticalScope from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

VerticalScope is a technology company that has built and operates a cloud-based digital platform for online enthusiast communities in high-consumer spending categories. VerticalScope’s mission is to enable people with common interests to connect, explore their passions and share knowledge about the things they love.

