Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Buys 5,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,250.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 31,700 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.10, for a total transaction of C$542,070.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 54,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$864,000.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 4,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.75, for a total value of C$75,375.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total transaction of C$508,548.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

PEY stock opened at C$16.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.39. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$12.41 and a 12 month high of C$17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.01). Peyto Exploration & Development had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 11.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.