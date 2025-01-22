Insider Buying: Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Insider Buys 1,268,815 Shares of Stock

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Warner bought 1,268,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$59,634.31 ($37,271.44).

Hugh Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 19th, Hugh Warner bought 1,000,000 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($30,000.00).

On Friday, November 15th, Hugh Warner purchased 1,000,000 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$47,000.00 ($29,375.00).

Patriot Lithium Limited, an exploration company, engages in exploration and development of lithium projects in the United States and Canada. It holds various interests in the Black Hills, Wickenburg, and Ontario Lithium projects. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

