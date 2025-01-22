Insider Buying: Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT) Insider Buys 1,268,815 Shares of Stock

Patriot Lithium Limited (ASX:PAT – Get Free Report) insider Hugh Warner bought 1,268,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$59,634.31 ($37,271.44).
Hugh Warner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 19th, Hugh Warner bought 1,000,000 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($30,000.00).
- On Friday, November 15th, Hugh Warner purchased 1,000,000 shares of Patriot Lithium stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$47,000.00 ($29,375.00).
