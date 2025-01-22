Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena Sells 150,000 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Roman Gerardo Solis Maytorena sold 150,000 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

CVE DSV opened at C$1.33 on Wednesday. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$2.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$467.15 million and a P/E ratio of -11.57.

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

