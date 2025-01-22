Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $83.00.

IRON has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Shares of IRON stock opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.75. Disc Medicine has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $77.60.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Disc Medicine news, insider Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $470,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,035 shares in the company, valued at $880,696.25. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Quisel sold 12,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $844,333.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,010.65. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,758 shares of company stock worth $5,400,990 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,840,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,429,000 after buying an additional 83,731 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.5% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,754,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,090,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 53.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,023,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after buying an additional 357,730 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine during the second quarter worth $41,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,683,000 after buying an additional 235,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

