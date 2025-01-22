Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.35.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $83,519.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,281. This represents a 6.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $86,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,818.72. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,351 shares of company stock valued at $227,158. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 31,352 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 52.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 123,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 42,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

