JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $168.44 and a 12-month high of $264.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

