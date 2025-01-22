Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service increased its position in Baker Hughes by 6.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,362,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 81,625 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 315.0% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 105,349 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 214,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BKR opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

