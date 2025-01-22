1,045 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 544.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 330,561 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in VeriSign by 3,996.0% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in VeriSign by 602.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Baird R W raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.43, for a total value of $402,563.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,391.51. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $210.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.89. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.04 and a 52-week high of $213.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.13.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

