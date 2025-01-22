Cadinha & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,766,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.9% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,946,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $168.44 and a 52-week high of $264.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.88. The firm has a market cap of $740.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.