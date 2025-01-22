Meridian Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meridian Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Meridian Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,902,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 692,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,594,000 after acquiring an additional 95,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $168.44 and a 12 month high of $264.25. The company has a market cap of $740.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

