GenWealth Group Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GenWealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.5% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.88. The stock has a market cap of $740.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $168.44 and a one year high of $264.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

