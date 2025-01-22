Maiden Cove Capital LLC Sells 414 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maiden Cove Capital LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Maiden Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $12,648,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the second quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

JPM stock opened at $263.09 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $168.44 and a 12 month high of $264.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.90 and its 200 day moving average is $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $740.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

