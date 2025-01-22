Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $115,229,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,696,000 after purchasing an additional 397,492 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Lennar by 258.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,774,000 after purchasing an additional 356,731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lennar by 20.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,084,000 after buying an additional 348,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at $23,518,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $205.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Lennar Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $133.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.47. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $128.41 and a 12-month high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

